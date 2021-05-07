Kucera earns GPAC Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year award

Midland’s Dylan Kucera was named the GPAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

The Fremont-native thrower was the highest scoring individual at the conference track meet, bringing home 26 team points for a Warriors squad that finished fifth.

Kucera, a junior from Fremont, Nebraska, won the men’s shot put and discus throw events at the GPAC Championships and placed third in the hammer throw.

His season-bests in the shot put (18.25m) and the discus (52.58m) both rank second in the NAIA. He ranks fifth in the hammer (59.27). He has reached the NAIA ‘A-Standard’ in all three events.

The top Track and Field Performances-of-the-Meet and the Coach-of-the-Year honors were voted on by the league coaches. GPAC Athlete-of-the-Year honors went to the highest individual point scorers in the meet.

