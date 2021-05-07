Kucera earns GPAC Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year award

Midland’s Dylan Kucera was named the GPAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
The Fremont-native thrower was the highest scoring individual at the conference track meet, bringing home 26 team points for a Warriors squad that finished fifth.
Kucera, a junior from Fremont, Nebraska, won the men’s shot put and discus throw events at the GPAC Championships and placed third in the hammer throw.
His season-bests in the shot put (18.25m) and the discus (52.58m) both rank second in the NAIA. He ranks fifth in the hammer (59.27). He has reached the NAIA ‘A-Standard’ in all three events.
The top Track and Field Performances-of-the-Meet and the Coach-of-the-Year honors were voted on by the league coaches. GPAC Athlete-of-the-Year honors went to the highest individual point scorers in the meet.
The Outstanding Performances-of-the-Meet were voted on by the league coaches and are as follows:
- Women’s Track Performance – Lauren Tamyo, Hastings – 100 Hurdles – 14.62
- Women’s Field Performance – Josie Puelz, Concordia – Pole Vault – 13-07
- Men’s Track Performance – Zach Turner, Doane – 110 High Hurdles – 14.08
- Men’s Field Performance – Juba McClay, Hastings – Triple Jump – 50-05.50
Lauren Tamayo from Hastings was named the GPAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete-of-the-Year. Tamayo scored 35.5 points in the meet.
Matt Beisel from Concordia was named the Jim McMahon GPAC Women’s Coach-of-the-Year after leading the Bulldogs to the women’s team title (259.5 points). Ed Fye from Doane was named the Fred Beile Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach-of-the-Year after leading the Tigers to the men’s team title (235.5 points).
The top eight in each event and top three relays are considered GPAC All-Conference for Indoor Track and Field.
Midland’s All-GPAC
- Kylee Edmonds (Pole Vault)
- Alex France (10000m)
- Jose Gonzalez (5000m and 10000m)
- Dylan Kucera (Shot Put, Discus, and Hammer)
- Josh Lewis (Shot Put and Discus)
- Ross McMahon (High Jump)
- Adrien Patigny (100m and 200m)
- Shandon Reitzell (High Jump)
- Wendy van Nes (Pole Vault)