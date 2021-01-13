Kucera earns GPAC weekly honor

Midland’s Dylan Kucera, was named the GPAC Indoor Field Athlete of the week for Jan. 4-10.

This is Kucera’s second Athlete of the Week award this season.

The former Bergan Knight won both shot put and weight throw events at the Ward Haylett Invitational over the weekend.

He reached 17.61m in the shot put, winning over a field of 17 throwers. In the weight throw he had a best of 18.95m, placing first in a field of 20 athletes.

This season, Kucera leads the nation in both events nationally.

Cole Schmidt of Hastings College was named the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Hasting swept the women’s Athlete of the Week awards with MaKenzie Peters claiming the field honor and Lauren Tamayo earning the track award.

