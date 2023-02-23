Midland’s Dylan Kucera was named the 2023 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Midwest Regional Track Athlete of the Year Thursday.

The Fremont native has utterly dominated the NAIA shot put event this winter, winning all seven meets he has entered, recording the top 21 throws nationally.

Kucera set the GPAC Indoor record at the conference meet, landing a throw of 18.61m (61-0¾).

He is also ranked second nationally in the weight throw at 20.23m (66-4½).

The former Bergan Knight was also earned the GPAC’s top Male Field Performance honor for his work at the conference meet.

He was joined on the All-GPAC honor roll by nine other Warriors: Alex Herman – Men’s Shot Put, Myia Johnson – Women’s 1000m, Jonathan Mahoney – Men’s 5000m, Derek Manzo – Men’s Long Jump and High Jump, Ross McMahon – Men’s High Jump, Shandon Reitzell – Men’s High Jump, Evan Shepard – Men’s 60m Hurdles, Henri Stoeckermann – Men’s 800m and Darby Walsh – Women’s 3000m Racewalk.