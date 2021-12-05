Kucera helps Midland to fifth at SDSU Holiday open

The Midland track and field teams began their season at the SDSU Holiday Open. The Warriors men's team placed fifth while the women were 12th.

Dylan Kucera picked up where he left off last season with a first- and third-place finish in the field.

He won the men’s shot put with a toss of 17.86m and placed third in the weight throw with an effort of 19.34m. In just his first meet, he has reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard in both events.

In the high jump, Shandon Reitzell and Ross McMahon placed 2nd and 3rd behind U.S. Olympic Trial qualifier, Zack Anderson. Reitzell cleared 2.15m while McMahon reached 2.05m. Both marks are NAIA ‘A’ Standards.

Gavin Larson made his Midland debut competing in the men’s triple jump. He placed third in the event with a distance of 13.90m.

Also earning a 3rd-place finish was Henri Stöckermann. He did so on the oval with a time of 4:28.71 in the men’s mile. Adrien Patigny had a solid start to his indoor season with a 4th-place finish in the men’s 200m. He had a time of 22.05.

On the women’s side, Midland had a trio of runners earn points in the 3000m race. Myia Johnson and Madilynn Edwards finished back-to-back, placing 5th and 6th, while Jaineily Ortiz placed 8th. Johnson had a time of 11:12.23 while Edwards ran an 11:28.30 and Ortiz finished in 14:26.42.

Midland also host it's annual half marathon Saturday.

The Warriors had just one runner in the 13.1-mile-long race with Christian McCafferty placed 17th in the men’s race with a time of 1:13:19. His time reached the NAIA ‘B’ Standard for the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Championships.

Winning the men’s race was Colin Morrissey (unattached). The women’s winner was Jessica Kampman of Dordt.

Midland will have one more indoor meet before the end of the semester, going to Concordia for the Bulldog Early Bird meet Dec. 10 and 11.

