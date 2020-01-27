LINCOLN – Midland University’s track and field teams returned to action on Friday at the annual Prairie Wolf Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The indoor meet held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center saw 15 teams from all levels of collegiate track and field.
“We didn’t really seem to miss a beat despite not running last week,” MU coach Daniel Gerber said. “Even in a heavier week, we still had a lot of good performances. It was good to get back to action.”
Dylan Kucera had a strong day in the field picking up a win in the men’s shot put and a runner-up finish in the weight throw. He had a best throw of 55-09 1/4 in the shot put and a mark of 58-0 1/2 in the weight throw. His mark in the weight throw was a new personal best.
Fellow thrower Seth Sabata also had a solid day as he was third in the shot put with a best of 52-0 1/2.
Adrien Patigny placed fourth in the men’s 60 meters with a time of 7.145. The separation between third, fourth, and fifth in the race was a mere 0.007 seconds.
Vivian Sanchez placed fifth in the women’s 600-meter run with a time of 1:44.31.
Alex France ran a personal best in the men’s 5000-meter run. He was the top NAIA runner in the event with a time of 16:28.08.
Cienna Womack placed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Her time of 9.35 is third all-time in school history. She also placed third in the long jump with a jump of 16-05 1/4.
In the men’s long jump, Jordan Buhr had the best NAIA mark with a leap of 20-05 3/4.
The Warriors will be back in action Feb. 1 as they head north for the Dakota Wesleyan Open in Mitchell, South Dakota.