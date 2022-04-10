Kucera, McMahon win at Concordia Invitational

Dylan Kucera and Ross McMahon secured individual wins for Midland at the 2022 Concordia Invitational as the Warriors took home 14 top-ten finishes.

Kucera had a pair of wins at the meet, winning the men’s hammer throw and shot put.

He had a toss of 62.10m in the hammer and reached a new season-best of 17.99m in the shot. He also placed fourth in the discus with a best of 46.78m.

McMahon, on his birthday, had the other win in the men’s high jump. He cleared 2.00m and earned the judge’s decision by being clean up until that height. Teammate Ty Cooley was third in the event, also clearing 2.00m.

Gavin Larson had a runner-up finish in the men’s triple jump. He had a pair of jumps stretching 14.37m on the day, reaching the NAIA ‘B’ Standard and moves him up to fifth all-time in program history.

On the track, Midland had one of its best meets with six individual top 10s and a sixth place relay finish.

The men’s 4x100m team of Shandon Reitzell, Adrien Patigny, Blake Olbrich, and Cooley turned in a time of 44.74 to place 6th.

Patigny placed 6th in the 200m with a time of 21.82 while Reitzell ran the 400m hurdles and placed seventh. Reitzell’s time of 55.50 which is good for 5th all-time in just his first time running the event as a Warrior.

In the 5000m race, Alex France finished third with a time of 16:45.48 while Christian McCafferty was seventh with a time of 17:41.26.

On the women’s side, Myia Johnson and Cienna Womack each had top ten placings.

Johnson was eigth in the 1500m with a time of 5:10.46. Womack was eighth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.19.

Midland will compete in the Jim Duncan Invitational on Friday, April 15.

The meet, formerly known as the Blue Oval Classic is hosted by Drake University on their iconic blue track in Des Moines, Iowa.

