Kucera named GPAC field athlete of the week

Kucera, a senior from Fremont, Nebraska, led a group of four Warriors in the men’s shot put at the South Dakota Kickoff in Vermillion.

He won the event with a toss of 18.08m. He also picked up the win in the weight throw with a best of 19.03m. Both distances were NAIA ‘A’ standard qualifying marks. This season, he ranks first nationally in the shot put and second in the weight throw.