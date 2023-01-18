 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kucera named GPAC field athlete of the week

  • Updated
FRE_030422_Kucera.jpg

Midland's Dylan Kucera starts a shot put throw during a practice Tuesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Midland Dylan Kucera notched the first Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports field Athletes of the Week of 2023 the conference announced Wednesday.

Kucera, a senior from Fremont, Nebraska, led a group of four Warriors in the men’s shot put at the South Dakota Kickoff in Vermillion.

He won the event with a toss of 18.08m. He also picked up the win in the weight throw with a best of 19.03m. Both distances were NAIA ‘A’ standard qualifying marks. This season, he ranks first nationally in the shot put and second in the weight throw.

