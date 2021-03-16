Kucera named NAIA indoor field athlete of the year

Midland junior Dylan Kucera was named the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Men's Field Athlete of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The former Bergan Knight scored 18 points between two events at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, winning the shot put title for a second year in a row with a throw of 59' 11 1/4" (18.27m).

He also finishing runner-up in the weight throw with a distance of 65'2" (19.86m).

Kucera was also the GPCA conference champion in both of those events.

The junior won every shot put event he entered this indoor season, bringing home 10 first place finishes.

The USTFCCA awards were voted on by member coaches following the conclusion of the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships, based off performances at that meet, as well as throughout the rest of the season.

Only athletes and coaches from member institutions are eligible to win awards.

