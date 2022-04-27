Kucera named NAIA Men's Field Athlete of the Week

For the fourth time this year and the second time during the outdoor track season, Dylan Kucera is the NAIA men’s field athlete of the week.

The Bergan grad had his best meet of the season with new personal bests in the shot put and discus.

He won the shot put and was runner-up in the discus, reestablishing his school record in both events.

His mark in the discus reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard. He now has the top standard in three events this season. Nationally, he ranks first in the shot put, second in the discus, and second in the hammer throw.

Kucera was also named the GPAC men’s outdoor field athlete of the week.

He wasn’t the only Warriors picking up a weekly award.

Adrien Patigny added to the Midland track and field tally with the track athlete of the week nod.

Patigny, a junior, from Is Sur Tille, France, won both the 100m and 200m races at the Jim Dutcher Memorial on Saturday.

While his time in the 100m finals was wind-aided, his 10.64 in the prelims was legal and reached the NAIA ‘B’ Standard. In the 200m, he reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard with a 21.28. Additionally, his 100m time broke the Midland school record and his 200m time beat the school record he already owned.

Midland also swept the GPAC tennis awards with Ari Lumanog and Miguel Abete receiving the awards.

Lumanog, a junior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, helped guide the Warriors to the GPAC regular-season title this week.

A mainstay at the No. 1 spot in doubles and singles, she improved to 22-7 as an individual and won her 17th doubles point as well. Midland capped off the conference season with an undefeated 7-0 record.

Abete, a senior from Pamplona, Spain, helped Midland capture the regular-season GPAC title this week with an impressive sweep of Doane.

He won his 19th singles match of the season with a straight-set win at No. 1s. In doubles play, he and teammate Ryosei Masuda took down the Tigers’ top duo 6-2.

The Warriors capped off an unbeaten conference season and won its fourth conference title in five seasons.

