Kucera named National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year
Kucera named National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year

  • Updated
Midland’s Dylan Kucera was named the NAIA National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year in addition to both the men’s and women’s track programs receiving a team honor from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Joining Kucera on the individual lists were Alex France, Ross McMahon, and Adrien Patigny on the men’s side. Kylee Edmonds and Vivian Sanchez were both named to the women’s team.

In order for an individual to earn recognition, they must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and also reach the NAIA ‘A’ or ‘B’ qualification standard. Teams are required to carry at least a 3.00 team cumulative GPA.

The Midland volleyball team also earned recognition for their efforts in the classroom.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) along with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) announced their 2020-21 Academic Team Awards this week. Midland was among 1,275 collegiate and high school teams to earn recognition for their work in the classroom.

A total of 71 NAIA teams earned the team award, with Midland being among the top 20% and earning the distinction as a Team Academic Honor Roll school.

This is the 11th straight season that the Warriors have been honored by the AVCA academically, dating back to the 2010-11 season.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

