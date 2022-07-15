Kucera named Outdoor National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year

Sure, he can throw the implement far, but Dylan Kucera is also pretty smart.

The Midland standout was named the Outdoor National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association

The former Bergan Knight earned the National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year honor for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. It is his third honor for the indoor season and his first outdoors. In addition to maintaining a great GPA, he won individual national championships in the indoor shot put and the outdoor shot put.

Midland University earned the team award on the men’s and women’s sides and had nine athletes earn individual honors.

The team award is given to programs with a combined cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.0 scale), including the most recent grading period. The Warriors’ men have maintained a GPA of 3.37 while the women have a 2.28.

Individuals needed to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 (on a 4.0 scale), including the latest semester grades and must have at least 24 semester hours completed. Rian Boub, William DeLay, Gavin Larson, Christian McCafferty, Ross McMahon, Adrien Patigny, Ricardo Stagnaro, and Henri Stoeckermann all earned honors for their work in the classroom.

The Midland tennis teams also earned academic awards with 17 student-athletes earn individual recognition along with receiving the team award for the men and women as part of the 2022 NAIA Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams.

Student-athletes must have a 3.5 grade point average for the current academic year while the teams must have a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Earning the award for the women were: Chloe Do Lago, Lainie Fanton, Grace Felder, Jericha Fox, Lexie Glosser, Keyana Hastings, Ari Lumanog, and Krystal Olson. The men were represented by: Miguel Abete, Bruno Brocanelli, Jake Gibson, Bradyn Heiss, Tycho Janssen, Jaime Sion, Luca Struffi, Nunzio Thiel, and Jared Thompson.