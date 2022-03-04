Kucera ready to defend NAIA shot put title

Dylan Kucera knew he was having a pretty good indoor track and field season.

Between the stack of medals, a handful of GPAC Athlete of the Week honors and a conference championship, the Midland senior was doing alright.

It wasn’t until his latest honor—the USTFCCA Midwest Regional Field Athlete of the year—that he learned just how dominant his year had been thus far.

Of the 25 marks in the NAIA men’s shot put this indoor season, 21 have come from the right hand of the Bergan graduate.

“I had no clue,” Kucera said. “It’s good validation for me to know my hard work is paying off.”

He’ll be looking to add one more top mark to his indoor tally Saturday as he attempts to defend his NAIA indoor track and field national crown in the shot put.

“We’ve done everything we need to do to do what we want to do,” Kucera said. “Now it’s a matter of getting there and doing it.”

The two-time defending champion enters as the heavy favorite with second seed Dylan Templeman of McPherson landing his best throw at 17.49 meters, a half meter behind 11 of Kucera’s top throws and a full meter behind his best throw of 18.66m at the Mount Marty Invite in late January.

“It was a throw that we’d been searching for for a while and it kind of clicked,” Kucera said. “Even though we got a pretty big throw, we know there’s a lot more. That’s what sticks out about that throw is although I hit it really well, there’s still plenty more there.”

Only 27 athletes have become three-time indoor national champions at the NAIA level, four being fellow shot putters.

Kucera hopes to join that group Saturday after finishing a place short in the outdoor season last spring, taking home second.

“I wanted to make sure I came into this season ready to go and ready to be on top and show everyone what I am capable of,” Kucera said. “Having that chip on my shoulder really helped me realize what I need to do to make sure I’m up there with the top guys.”

Fellow Warrior Alex Herman will join Kucera in the shot put as one of eight other Midland athletes to make the final meet of the indoor season.

Kucera also has the weighted throw on his agenda for the national meet, coming in with the third best seeding mark.

“We want to go in, throw our best and win obviously, that’s the big goal,” Kucera said. “If I end up on top, I end up on top. All-American would be great, but just really going to perform to the best that we know I can perform at that.”

William DeLay will also represent the Warriors in the event.

Midland is triple stacked in the men’s high jump, led by defending championship Shandon Reitzell. Former Fremont standout Ross McMahon and Ty Cooley will also compete in the event.

In the triple jump, Gavin Larson will represent Midland.

The Warriors also have a pair of runners in the track events with Henri Stöckermann competing in the 1000m and Adrien Patigny running in the 200m.

Preliminary races for the track events will begin on Friday along with the high jump and weighted throw.

Kucera’s crack at history is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I feel ready,” Kucera said. “We’ve done a lot of work in the weight room and the ring to prep for this moment.”

