Kucera receives GPAC weekly award

Midland’s Dylan Kucera’s record breaking throw at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational Saturday netted him another award as he was named the GPAC men’s indoor track and field athlete of the week.

Kucera was joined by teammate Andrien Patigny in being honored as he claimed the award.

The former Bergan Knight reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard in the men’s shot put and weight throw in his first meet of the season. He won the shot put and placed 2nd in the weight throw.

Patigny, a sophomore from Is Sur Tille, France, won both the 60m and 200m sprints at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.

He had a 7.01 in prelims of the 60m, setting a new Midland school record. He also set a new school record in the 200m with a time of 22.56.

