Kucera, Reitzell break meet records at Concordia

Midland track broke three records and won five events at the Bulldog Early Bird meet.

In the field, Dylan Kucera picked up a pair of wins in the throwing events. In the shot put, he had a best of 18.36m. His weight throw reached 20.04m. Both marks set new meet records.

Josh Lewis and William DeLay both had solid performances as well. Lewis was 5th in the shot put (14.95m) and Delay was 7th in the weight throw (16.52m). DeLay’s mark adds him to the growing list of NAIA qualifiers.

Shannon Reitzell cleared 2.10m in the men’s high jump to take the event title and the meet record. Ross McMahon was second in the event with a height of 2.01m.

Adrien Patigny had a first- and third-place finish on the track. He was third in the 60m with a time of 7.03 and the 200m with a time of 22.62.

On the runway in the horizontal jumps, Hannah Meyer and Gavin Larson excelled for Midland. Meyer was 3rd in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 10.06m. Larson won the men’s triple jump with a distance of 14.24m. Larson reached the NAIA ‘B’ standard with his jump.

Cienna Womack placed 6th in the women’s pentathlon (2708 points). She won the 60m hurdles (9.31, 846 pts) and placed second in the long jump (5.15m, 601 pts).

Midland is now idle until the New Year with their next meet set for January 14-15. They’ll compete in the Graduate Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska hosted by the University of Nebraska.

