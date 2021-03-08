Kucera, Reitzell claim indoor track national titles

The practice before the start of that weekend, it went really well and I just wasn’t sore at all,” Reitzell said. “It was nice to be fresh going into it.”

After cleanly clearing the first five heights, he bested two other jumpers with a third-attempt clearing of 2.13m (6’ 11.75”).

“People don’t get to see how hard I worked to get here, so I am extremely grateful for my coaches and everyone who supports me,” Reitzell said.

The men’s team finished seventh as a team.

The meet began on Wednesday with the Warrior women taking to the track and field. Midland had three runners in a field for the women’s mile. Vivian Sanchez, Myia Johnson, and Madilynn Edwards competed in the prelims to wrap up the mid-day session.

The veteran of the group, Sanchez, led the pack of Warriors with a time of 5:37.97 while Johnson and Edwards were close behind with times of 5:41.44 and 5:43.44. The trio missed the finals cut, finishing 12th, 13th, and 14th but gained valuable experience with a pair of freshmen competing on the highest stage.