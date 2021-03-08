Kucera, Reitzell claim indoor track national titles

For a second straight season, Dylan Kucera is an indoor national champion in the shot put.
This year, the Fremont-native wasn’t the only Warrior atop the podium at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship held at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Field House in Yankton, South Dakota with freshman Shandon Reitzell also bringing home some gold hardware, winning the men’s high jump.
Kucera put down his winning throw on the second heave of the day, landing at 18.27m (59’ 11.25”).
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling. I put the pressure on myself as the defending national champion,” Kucera said. “I knew the pressure was on, and lived up to it.”
Kucera won ever meet he entered in the shot put during the 2020-21 indoor season.
The Fremont-native notched his second All-American honor in the weight throw, finishing runner-up.
Kucera landed a throw of 19.86m (65’2”), but was bested by conference foe Matt Campbell of Doane, who landed a personal best of 20.29m.
“I knew at the national meet guys were going to throw better than they have because that’s what they do at nationals,” Kucera said.
Reitzell, who entered may have entered the men’s high jump with the second-best height in the field of 18, he proved he was on a level above the rest of the field by the end of the event.
The practice before the start of that weekend, it went really well and I just wasn’t sore at all,” Reitzell said. “It was nice to be fresh going into it.”
After cleanly clearing the first five heights, he bested two other jumpers with a third-attempt clearing of 2.13m (6’ 11.75”).
“People don’t get to see how hard I worked to get here, so I am extremely grateful for my coaches and everyone who supports me,” Reitzell said.
The men’s team finished seventh as a team.
The meet began on Wednesday with the Warrior women taking to the track and field. Midland had three runners in a field for the women’s mile. Vivian Sanchez, Myia Johnson, and Madilynn Edwards competed in the prelims to wrap up the mid-day session.
The veteran of the group, Sanchez, led the pack of Warriors with a time of 5:37.97 while Johnson and Edwards were close behind with times of 5:41.44 and 5:43.44. The trio missed the finals cut, finishing 12th, 13th, and 14th but gained valuable experience with a pair of freshmen competing on the highest stage.
In the afternoon session on day one, Sanchez took to the track again with the running of the 800m prelims. Once again she finished in 12th place, just missing out on finals, with a time of 2:23.64. It was one of her best times ever in the event.
Wednesday’s late session also saw Kylee Edmonds compete in the women’s pole vault for the second straight year. With a new personal-best of 3.68m (12’ 0.75”), she placed 8th in the event. That also earned her an All-America honor, the first by a Midland woman since Mariah Toussaint in 2012.
On Thursday the meet switched over the men’s side as athletes from 117 different schools began competition. The Warriors had just one competitor on the day with Jose Gonzalez running the 1000m prelims in the afternoon session.
He placed 7th in his heat, 13th overall, and failed to make finals.
“It is a pleasure to work with these young men and women,” said head coach Daniel Gerber. “This group keeps getting better and better each year. We worked very hard to ensure our athletes had ample opportunity this indoor season and were able to do it as safely as possible. The team was very diligent in their efforts, and it paid off.”
Midland will now transition to the outdoor season with meets being finalized in the next week or so. Last year, the Warriors saw their season end abruptly after the completion of the indoor championships.