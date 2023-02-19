Midland's Dylan Kucera and Shandon Retizell repeated as conference champions in their respective events Saturday at that GPAC Indoor Track and Field championships hosted by Concordia.

In total, the Warriors secured a dozen All-Conference honors - top eight placement - while the men's team finished fifth in the standings and the women 12th.

Kucera won the men’s shot put for the third-straight season while Reitzell matched the feat with his third consecutive high jump title.

Kucera bested the field in the shot put with a throw of 18.61m - setting a new GPAC Championship record - while teammate Alex Herman finished as the runner-up with a toss of 16.13m.

The duo have secured their spots at nationals in the event and are ranked 1st and 9th in the NAIA, respectively.

Kucera added a runner-up finish in the weight throw with a distance of 19.02m. He qualified for nationals in this event as well and has the NAIA’s second-best mark this season.

In the high jump, the Warriors took the top two spots as well. Reitzell set the bar with a height of 2.09m. Ross McMahon was close behind with a clean attempt over 2.01m for second place.

Reitzell ranked second in the NAIA while McMahon has the 11th-best jump.

Rounding out the Midland jumps team was Derek Manzo who reached 1.91m and placed eighth. Reitzell and McMahon will look to add to their medal count at nationals next month.

Manzo’s day was not done on Saturday as he added to his accolades in the long jump. He had a best of 6.81m and placed fifth in the field of jumpers.

On the track, Midland had a pair of women make their way onto the podium. In the 1000m, Myia Johnson ran a time of 3:10.56 to place sixth. In the 3000m racewalk, Darby Walsh improved her school record with a time of 19:12.48 to place fifth in the newly conference-sanctioned race.

For the men, Evan Shepard ran an 8.64 during prelims of the 60m hurdles to reach finals. In the championship race, he better his time to an 8.56 to place seventh.

In the distance races, Henri Stoeckermann turned in a time of 1:57.48 to earn runner-up honors in the 800m. Jon Mahoney ran the 5000m in a time of 15:38.56 to place sixth.

Other top ten performers for Midland included Johnson taking ninth in the mile (5:29.93), Natalie Beglin, ninth in the high jump (1.54m), Mayson Ray, 10th in the pentathlon (2753pts), Christian McCafferty, ninth in the mile (4:32.32), Isaac vanWestrienen, 10th in the 3000m (9:02.65) and Aubrey Woodard, 10th in the long jump (6.58m).