Kucera, Reitzell repeat as GPAC champions

Dylan Kucera and Shandon Reitzell repeated as GPAC champions Saturday at the conference's outdoor meet.

The Warriors’ men placed fifth while the women tied for 11th. Reitzell won the men’s high jump while Kucera took first in the men’s shot put and the discus.

Midland’s trio of jumpers was a bar above the rest of the field in the men’s high jump. Reitzell defended his title from 2021 with a clearing of 2.11m. Right behind him was teammates Ross McMahon and Ty Cooley who both cleared 2.08m.

McMahon earned the runner-up title by way of fewer misses at their final height, while Cooley reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard with his performance.

In the shot put, Kucera dominated the field for his second straight outdoor title at the conference meet. He had a best of 18.63m, more than two full meters further than the runner-up, to win the event. Alex Herman placed fourth with a toss of 15.40m.

Kucera’s win in the discus was a second-straight at the GPAC championships as well. He defended his title in the event with a throw of 51.99m.

He missed out on the chance of earning a trifecta of titles in the hammer throw, fouling on all three attempts. William DeLay did earn an eighth-place finish with a best of 49.30m.

In the fourth throwing event of the meet, Ricardo Stagnaro placed fourth with a throw of 50.55m.

Gavin Larson had a third-place showing in the men’s triple jump. He reached 14.29m, just shy of his season-best, in his final attempt.

On the track, Adrien Patigny had a pair of placings in the sprints. He was third in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.87 in the finals and was fifth in the 200m with a time of 21.66.

At 800m, Henri Stoeckermann battled his way to an eight-place finish. He ran a time of 1:57.16, nearly edging into seventh.

Over on the women’s side, Myia Johnson picked up five team points by placing in both of her races. She was eighth in the 5000m with a time of 19:50.90 and fifth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:21.88. Her time in the steeplechase breaks a personal best in the event which is the fastest in school history.

The Warriors will have one more meet before the NAIA National Championships later this month.

Midland will take a group to the Concordia Twilight meet on May 13 looking for additional qualifiers and one more dress rehearsal before heading to Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 25-27.

