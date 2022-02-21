Kucera, Reitzell repeat as indoor GPAC champions

Midland's Shandon Reitzell and Dylan Kucera each added a new piece of hardware to their trophy cases, claiming indoor GPAC titles Saturday.

Reitzell repeated as the men’s high jump while Dylan Kucera retained his men’s shot put crown.

Reitzel cleared 2.04m to win back-to-back conference championships as three Warriors finished in the top eight.

Ross McMahon made it a 1-2 finish, clearing 2.01m. He shared the runner-up finish with David Arcos of Doane, who had an identical transcript on the day. Ty Cooley finished in 7th with a height of 1.91m.

The men’s shot put saw a trio of Warriors earn GPAC honors. Kucera retained his GPAC Indoor title in the event with a toss of 17.40m.

Alex Herman was 4th with a toss of 15.80m and Josh Lewis placed 7th with a toss of 14.36m for the Midland bomb squad.

In the weight thrown, Kucera was looking to get retain his other conference title but was edged out by Matthew Campbell of Doane. Kucera’s best of 19.95m was edged out by Campbell who had a best of 20.19m.

William DeLay reached finals in the event and placed 8th with a best of 16.99m.

As a team, the Midland men placed fifth while the women were ninth.

Myia Johnson had a great meet placing top-eight in a pair of distance races. She was 7th in the women’s mile with a time of 5:31.53 and placed 3rd in the 3000m with a time of 10:50.94.

Cienna Womack nearly matched that with a finish of 5th in the women’s triple jump (10.63m) and then was edged out in the prelims of the 60m hurdles, placing ninth with a time of 9.34.

On the track for the men, Adrien Patigny and Henri Stöckermann earned top-eight marks. Patigny placed 5th in the 200m with a time of 22.48 while Stöckermann was 6th in the 1000m with a time of 2:35.71.

Gavin Larson picked a great time to pull out his best triple jump of the season. He reached 14.27m and placed 3rd. That also moves him up to an NAIA ‘A’ Standard in the event.

Midland will next take part in the NAIA Indoor Championships on March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota.

The Warriors will send a team of nine men to the meet.

Midland Indoor National Qualifiers

(Standard, Season Best, Rank)

• Ty Cooley: High Jump (B, 2.03m, 19th)

• William DeLay: Weight Throw (A, 17.64m, 19th)

• Alex Herman: Shot Put (A, 15.80m, 21st)

• Dylan Kucera: Shot Put (A, 18.66m, 1st), Weight Throw (A, 20.04m, 3rd)

• Gavin Larson: Triple Jump (A, 14.27m, 21st)

• Ross McMahon: High Jump (A, 2.07m, 5th)

• Adrien Patigny: 200m (A, 21.75, 22nd)

• Shandon Reitzell: High Jump (A, 2.15m, 1st)

• Henri Stockermann: 1000m (B, 2:30.09, 33rd)

