Kucera, Rietzell winners at Northwest Open

Midland's Dylan Kucera and Shandon Rietzell earned event wins at the Northwest Open Saturday as the Warriors hauled in 10 top ten finishes at the regional meet hosted by Northwest Missouri State.

Kucera matched his nation-leading-best throw, reaching 18.08m. Reitzell cleared 2.11m, which is the NAIA’s best jump so far this season.

Alex Herman, who reached the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying standard in the men’s shot put, bested his mark with a distance of 16.54m and placed third. He now has the sixth-best mark in the nation.

In the men’s weight throw, Kucera upped his season mark and placed second with a distance of 19.50m. He is ranked second in the NAIA with an ‘A’ standard.

Ross McMahon was 9th in the men’s high jump, clearing 1.97m.

On the track, Evan Shepard and Adrien Patigny both reached the top ten in the men’s 60m hurdles. Patigny had a time of 8.86 and placed 10th. Shepard qualified fourth with a time of 8.59 and then improved his position and time in the finals, placing third with an 8.54. Shepard’s time also places him in the Midland Top Ten, ranking sixth all-time.

Patigny also placed ninth in the men’s 400m, turning in a time of 50.81.

Henri Stoeckermann ran a 1:55.70 in the men’s 800m race which place him fifth at the meet. It was a new career best for him and the new school record in the event.

Isaac vanWestrienen was 9th in the 5000m race with a time of 15:35.98. He moves into third all-time at Midland with that time.

Midland will be back in action next weekend at the Mount Marty Invitational. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 inside the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse. Saturday’s start time is slated for 10 a.m. in Yankton, South Dakota.