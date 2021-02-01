Kucera sets new personal best in weight throw

Midland University’s track and field teams were back in familiar territory this weekend, competing at Doane University for the third time this season. This time, the Warriors were partaking in the Fred Beile Classic against athletes from Hastings College, Concordia University, Doane University, York College, and the College of Saint Mary.

Dylan Kucera continued his tear in the throwing events, picking up wins in the shot put and weight throw. Kucera went 58-03.25 in the shot put and 64-10.75 in the weight throw - improving on his personal best by nearly a foot. Josh Lewis was sixth in the shot put at 47-01.75.

The men’s team also had a notable showing in distance events as Christian McCafferty and Alex France placed second and third in the 5000 meter race. McCafferty finished in 16:39.47, six seconds off of first place, while France came in at 17:00.06.

In the men’s field events, Abbas Muhammad earned a third-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 21-10.75.

“Being back in the same facility for the third time in four weeks made it seem a little more like a routine than a competition,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “It was good to see some of that familiarity pay off with some really good performances.”