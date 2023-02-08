Midland’s Dylan Kucera cashed in another weekly honor from both the GPAC and the NAIA, earning the Weekly Field Athlete of the Week award.

It’s the second time this season he’s won the national honor and the seventh time in his career.

The senior from Fremont won both throwing events at the DWU Alumni Meet on Saturday.

He set a new season-best in both events, reaching 19.83m in the weight throw and 18.68m in the shot put.

His throw in the shot put set the new school record at 61’ 3.5”.

Kucera is now ranked second nationally in the weight throw and tops the charts in the shot put among NAIA athletes.