Kucera wins outdoor GPAC titles in discus, shot put

Adrien Patigny had a great GPAC Championship meet with a pair of high placings. He finished 2nd in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.67 in the finals. In the 200m, he was 6th with a time of 21.68. Like his teammates, he is near the top in his events in the NAIA. He has reached the ‘A-Standard’ in the 200m and the ‘B-Standard’ in the 100m. With it, he has qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Championships later this month.

Jose Gonzalez had a 2nd- and a 6th-place finish as well. He was runner-up in the men’s 10,000m with a time of 33:08.49 and placed 6th in the 5,000m. He ran a 16:17.07 in that race and will be an All-GPAC selection in both events.

On the women’s side, Kylee Edmonds had the top finish for the Warriors with a 3rd-place medal in the women’s pole vault. She cleared 3.85m, tying her season-best from a week ago. Joining her on the medal stand in the pole vault was Wendy van Nes. She placed third, via a judge’s decision, clearing the same height.

Both Edmond and van Nes have reached the NAIA ‘A-Standard’ in the event and will be competing in the National Championships in just over three weeks.

They’ll see some familiar faces at the meet as the top seven vaulters in the GPAC meet reached the ‘A-Standard’.