Kucera wins pair of GPAC titles

Midland University earned four individual championships at the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. As a team, the Warriors placed 9th on the women’s side and 6th on the men’s

Fremont's own Dylan Kucera took home a pair of titles. He won the men’s weight throw with an effort of 19.88m (65’ 2.75”) which set a new personal record for the junior.

Kucera also won the shot put with a toss of 18.01m (59’ 1.25”). The defending NAIA champion was a full five-feet ahead of the field.

Josh Lewis placed 7th in the shot put as well with a best of 14.76m (48’ 5.25”).

The day began with Shandon Reitzell winning the men’s high jump. He cleared 2.02m (6’ 7.5”) to give the Warriors 10 team points.

The women got on the board next as the 4x800m relay team of Myia Johnson, Vivian Sanchez, Emma Christianson, and Madilynn Edward finished 6th. They had a time of 10:34.39.

In the women’s pole vault a pair of Warriors earned points by finishing in the top-eight. Kylee Edmonds finished 3rd with a clearance of 3.66m (12’) and Wendy van Nes was 8th with a height of 3.41m (11’ 2.25”).