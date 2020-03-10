Kucera wins shot put, Warriors place 7th at Indoor Nationals

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Midland University’s track and field team sent five competitors to the NAIA Indoor National Championships this past weekend, and those five individuals more than took advantage of their moments on the big state with each Warrior placed in the top 15.

Midland finished seventh out of 70 competing schools with XX team points.

Sophomore Dylan Kucera led the way for Midland and emerged victorious in the men’s shot put with a finals throw of 17.74 meters. Behind him was Midland teammate, senior Seth Sabata, with a 17.27 meter toss to complete a 1-2 sweep of the event.

Kucera (18.83m) and Sabata (18.36m) also finished 4th and 5th, respectively, in the men’s weight throw.

Freshman Jose Gonzalez also put together a solid performance as he placed ninth in the men’s 1000 Meter Run - one spot off All-American status. Gonzalez’s time of 2:31.95 came in less than a second behind the fifth place time from Campbellsville’s Sam Kiser as the final five competitors battled through the finish line.