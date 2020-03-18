Lady Warrior hockey signs Hareland

Midland University women's hockey has added Jocelyn Hareland to the Lady Warriors 2020-21 recruiting class.
Hareland comes to Midland after playing as a prep for West Fargo United in North Dakota.
"Jocelyn is one of the top defenseman in the North Dakota High School league and we are beyond excited to welcome her to our Warrior family," Midland coach Jason White said in a press release. "She has the ability to score big goals and will bring a lot of offense to our back end. She has the ability to coordinate the power play but is also a strong defender that plays with an edge."
As a senior she was second on her team with 15 points in 25 games played. She scored 7 goals and assisted on 8 others.
Midland recently completed their 2019-20 season with a 17-15-1 record and were ranked 10th in the final ACHA Women's Division 1 poll.