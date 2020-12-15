Lady Warriors comeback efforts falls short against Concordia, 67-59

Late miscues nullified Midland’s comeback effort Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors lost 67-59 to No. 11 Concordia.

“We dug too deep of a hole in the first half,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said.

The Lady Warriors 59 points is just one over their season low of 58. Midland is averaging 61 points, 14 points below their season average, in their last two games, both losses.

“Right now we are struggling a bit offensively and I think it’s more about shooting the ball than anything,” Gilbert said. “When this team was cruising, we were able to shoot the ball from three, inside on the attack and we’ve lost a little bit of confidence in knocking down shots. We saw flashes of it in the third quarter.”

Midland went into the second half trailing 37-25 after a dreary first half in which the Lady Warriors shot 31% from the field.

Junior Peyton Wingert, who earlier in the day was named the GPAC Player of the Week, got the Lady Warriors going with 3-pointer to start Midland’s comeback effort.

The Lady Warriors would knock down six triples in the third quarter—three coming from Wingert who scored 10 of her 16 points in the frame.