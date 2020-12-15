Lady Warriors comeback efforts falls short against Concordia, 67-59

Late miscues nullified Midland’s comeback effort Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors lost 67-59 to No. 11 Concordia.
“We dug too deep of a hole in the first half,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said.
The Lady Warriors 59 points is just one over their season low of 58. Midland is averaging 61 points, 14 points below their season average, in their last two games, both losses.
“Right now we are struggling a bit offensively and I think it’s more about shooting the ball than anything,” Gilbert said. “When this team was cruising, we were able to shoot the ball from three, inside on the attack and we’ve lost a little bit of confidence in knocking down shots. We saw flashes of it in the third quarter.”
Midland went into the second half trailing 37-25 after a dreary first half in which the Lady Warriors shot 31% from the field.
Junior Peyton Wingert, who earlier in the day was named the GPAC Player of the Week, got the Lady Warriors going with 3-pointer to start Midland’s comeback effort.
The Lady Warriors would knock down six triples in the third quarter—three coming from Wingert who scored 10 of her 16 points in the frame.
Sam Shepard drained a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 48-48 followed by a steal and a pair of free throws from Makenna Sullivan pushed Midland in front 50-48.
Midland went into the fourth quarter holding a 52-48 lead after outscoring Concordia 27-11.
“We discussed (at halftime) being a little tougher defensively—I thought out ball screen defense was below average in the first half- so I thought we did a better job with ball screen defense,” Gilbert said. “Then I thought we did a better job in transition pushing the ball with the dribble.”
Concordia knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half and just three after
The Bulldogs quickly knotted things back up at 52-52 before both sides traded buckets to reach a 58-all game.
Concordia found separation with a five-point swing as Taysha Rushton drew a charge on one end of the floor before burying a three on the other end to push the Bulldogs out to a 61-59 lead with 3:14 left.
Midland turned the ball over on its next three possessions, thwarting any attempt at finishing off the comeback.
“Through the course of a 40 minute game, there are things that set us up to be in that position, so we look at it as a whole,” Gilbert said. “Those things come with basketball, it’s just unfortunate the timing of them.”
No. 11 Concordia extracted its pound of flesh for Midland’s 91-79 upset over the Bulldogs on Nov. 10 in the opening quarter, doubling up the Lady Warriors 20-10.
Midland produced most of its offense at the charity stripe in the second quarter, going 6 of 8 from the free throw line while going 5 of 15 from the field including one made 3-pointer, trailing 37-25 at the break.
Wingert led the three Lady Warriors in double-figures with 16 points and seven rebounds. Shepard and Katy Gathje both finished with 12 points.
Midland travels to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday, Dec. 19, for its final game of 2020. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
