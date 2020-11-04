Lady Warriors cruise past Doane

Midland volleyball made quick work of Doane Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-11) sweep on the road.

Midland improves to 8-7 on the year and 7-6 in the GPAC while Doane drops to 4-12 overall and 2-12 in the league.

“I was really happy with our team’s effort tonight,” coach Paul Giesselmann said. “I thought we played at a high-level consistently and for the most part, we were low-error. Our serving and passing were much better than from the first time we played Doane.”

Midland hit for a .309 efficiency on the night while holding Doane to a .038 hitting percentage. The Warriors were aggressive from the service line which led to six aces compared to just one for the opposition. Midland out-dug Doane 51-42 while both teams collected six blocks.

Senior Sydney Morehouse paced the team with 11 kills and a .391 hitting percentage.

Senior Maggie Hiatt followed with 10 kills. Junior Brooke Fredrickson and sophomore Taliyah Flores each put away nine kills while hitting .300 and .350, respectively.

Sophomore Hope Leimbach dished out 39 assists to go along with six digs and a season-high four blocks.

Flores led the team with 16 digs while senior Jaisa Russell came away with 12.