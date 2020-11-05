Lady Warriors draw with Concordia

The Midland women's soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but was unable to pull ahead Wednesday night, drawing with Concordia 2-2 at Heedum Field.
This is the third double overtime game for Midland’s third in its last five contests.
Midland moves to 3-3-3 on the year with an identical mark in GPAC action while Concordia sits at 7-3-2 overall and 7-2-2 in the league.
“I was proud of the way we fought back in the second half being down two goals,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “Our veterans and young players rose to the challenge and never gave up. We have to build upon this effort and continue to get better over the next few games.”
The Warriors continued their trend of outshooting the opposition after registering 12 on the night and holding the Bulldogs to seven.
The teams played aggressive soccer from the start and accumulated 26 total fouls. Midland’s goals came from Dana Gomez and Brittany Llanes while Kisa Omerovic assisted on both goals. Rachel Thigpen had three saves on the night.
The opening half kicked off in aggressive fashion with both sides racking up several fouls.
Concordia got on the board in the 31st minute after a perfectly placed cross found its intended target and snuck past Thigpen.
Moments later, in the 32nd minute, the Bulldogs would take advantage of a penalty kick to increase their lead to 2-0.
Midland sent a pair of shots toward the opposing keeper early in the second half, but both resulted in saves.
The Warriors got on the board in the 58th minute after Omerovic sent a ball forward for Gomez. Gomez won a footrace against a pair of Bulldogs for her third goal of the season.
With under a minute to go, Llanes sacrificed her body to send the equalizer past the Bulldog keeper for her second goal of the season. The 2-2 tie stood as the teams rolled into overtime.
Overtime looked promising for the Warriors as they had the obvious momentum, but their sole shot of the period was saved by the keeper. The Midland defense did not allow a shot from the Bulldogs. The second overtime period was dominated by the defense as neither team would pick up a shot. Time would expire on a 2-2 deadlock.
Midland (3-3-3) returns to action on Saturday as the team heads to the College of Saint Mary for a 1:00 p.m. game. CSM sits at 3-6-1 on the year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!