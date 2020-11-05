Lady Warriors draw with Concordia

The Midland women's soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but was unable to pull ahead Wednesday night, drawing with Concordia 2-2 at Heedum Field.

This is the third double overtime game for Midland’s third in its last five contests.

Midland moves to 3-3-3 on the year with an identical mark in GPAC action while Concordia sits at 7-3-2 overall and 7-2-2 in the league.

“I was proud of the way we fought back in the second half being down two goals,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “Our veterans and young players rose to the challenge and never gave up. We have to build upon this effort and continue to get better over the next few games.”

The Warriors continued their trend of outshooting the opposition after registering 12 on the night and holding the Bulldogs to seven.

The teams played aggressive soccer from the start and accumulated 26 total fouls. Midland’s goals came from Dana Gomez and Brittany Llanes while Kisa Omerovic assisted on both goals. Rachel Thigpen had three saves on the night.

The opening half kicked off in aggressive fashion with both sides racking up several fouls.