Lady Warriors earn comeback win at Northwestern

The first quarter opened with stout defense before the Red Raiders managed to go up 4-0 with 8:26 on the clock. Midland answered with a six-point run, capped off by a Haase layup to take a 6-4 lead with six minutes remaining. The teams continued to trade points, tying to game at 10-10 before an eight-point run saw Northwestern leading at 18-10.

The Warriors drained a pair of threes but couldn’t muster a comeback, trailing 22-16 into the second quarter.

Sullivan and Gathje each dropped in a pair of free throws to open the second quarter, narrowing the deficit to 22-20. Haase was money from beyond the arc, draining a pair of threes to give Midland the 26-25 advantage with 7:38 to go.

Northwestern hit a three of their own to reclaim a narrow lead and tacked on another moment later, going up 33-28 with five minutes to go. Kennedy Garner made an immediate impact off the bench by hitting a pair of threes for a 39-35 Midland lead.

Northwestern dropped in a layup to wrap up the quarter, but the Midland lead would stand at 42-40 heading into the break.

The Red Raiders came out of the break firing on all cylinders to take a 44-42 lead. Northwestern locked down on defense, forcing a Midland turnover and converting for a layup which pushed the lead to 49-44.