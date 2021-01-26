Lady Warriors edged out twice

Late period goals on back to back days propelled visiting Minot State University past Midland women's hockey team on back-to-back days over the weekend.

The Beavers won 3-1 on Friday evening in regulation and then 2-1 in overtime on Saturday afternoon. With the losses, Midland falls to 4-4 on the year while Minot State improves to 6-0 overall.

“This weekend’s effort was greatly improved after last weekend,” said coach Jason White. "It was tough to lose the games the way we did but we’ll all learn from it. We’re lucky in that we face this team two more weekends. We’ll be ready.”

The Warriors saw their comeback halted with a last-minute goal by the Beavers. After falling behind in the second period and then allowing a second in the early stages of the third, Midland rallied back with a goal of their own midway through the third.

Alicia Williams found the back of the net with 12:34 on the clock. She scored her goal on the power-play off an assist from Maggie Marcotte.

Late in the period the Warriors looked to be on the verge of tying the game as they worked their way into another power-play opportunity. That was negated though after