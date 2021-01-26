Lady Warriors edged out twice

Late period goals on back to back days propelled visiting Minot State University past Midland women's hockey team on back-to-back days over the weekend.
The Beavers won 3-1 on Friday evening in regulation and then 2-1 in overtime on Saturday afternoon. With the losses, Midland falls to 4-4 on the year while Minot State improves to 6-0 overall.
“This weekend’s effort was greatly improved after last weekend,” said coach Jason White. "It was tough to lose the games the way we did but we’ll all learn from it. We’re lucky in that we face this team two more weekends. We’ll be ready.”
The Warriors saw their comeback halted with a last-minute goal by the Beavers. After falling behind in the second period and then allowing a second in the early stages of the third, Midland rallied back with a goal of their own midway through the third.
Alicia Williams found the back of the net with 12:34 on the clock. She scored her goal on the power-play off an assist from Maggie Marcotte.
Late in the period the Warriors looked to be on the verge of tying the game as they worked their way into another power-play opportunity. That was negated though after
Midland was assessed a bench minor for delay of game. Minot State would add a power-play goal of their own to seal win with 41 seconds remaining.
On Saturday, the two teams played a scoreless opening period again but it was Midland taking the first lead of the game. Marcotte scored a power-play goal with 14:56 left in the second period off of a pass from Kayla Flanigan and Ally Conybear.
The Warriors clung to their 1-0 lead the rest of the second and most of the third period before Minot State added an extra attacker late in the game and found the game-tying goal with 14.4 seconds in regulation.
In the overtime period, the Warriors were able to get a pair of shots on frame but the Beavers goalie was able to stop both attempts. Midway through the extra session, Minot State caught Midland at the end of a shift and was able to fire home the game-winner with 2:34 left.
Midland (4-4) will be back on the ice this weekend when the Lady Warriors host Maryville University for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game, which is set for a 5:00 p.m. puck drop, will be Senior Night the Warriors as they honor this year’s class of four seniors. Saturday’s game is set for a noon start.