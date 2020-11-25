Lady Warriors extend win streak to three games

Mount Marty finally got on the board with a layup, but a three from Wingert saw Midland’s lead advance to 12-2. The threes kept coming for Midland as Shepard, Wingert, and freshman Kennedy Darner each found success down the stretch, giving the Warriors a 21-11 edge heading into the second quarter.

Midland continued rolling into the second quarter as the team went on a nine-point run to open the frame.

The Lancers finally found an opportunity to score after a jumper had Midland up 30-13 with 6:34 to go. Mount Marty would go back-to-back with threes, followed by a pair of free throws to bring things to 30-21. The Warriors got back on track and took a 41-29 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive battle as the teams combined for 29 rebounds versus just 20 combined points.

Haase saw an opening for a three with 6:03 to go to see Midland’s lead at 48-31. The Lancers attempted to chip away at the lead, but Gathje sent the Warriors into the final quarter on a good note after dropping in a layup.

Haase found success from three yet again as the junior’s shot had Midland up 58-42 with six minutes remaining in the game.