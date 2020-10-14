Lady Warriors extinguish Flames in three sets

Midland University made quick work of College of Saint Mary on Tuesday night inside Wikert Event Center. The Warriors came out swinging and cruised to a sweep with scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-14.

The win is the second in a row for Midland and lifts the team to 4-5 overall with a 3-4 GPAC record. College of Saint Mary falls to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Midland hit a season-best .430 on the night (45-8-86) while holding CSM to .038. The Warriors had a narrow 33-29 edge in digs. Defensively at the net, the Flames out-blocked the Warriors 6-5.

“College of Saint Mary got us twice last year so it was nice to get the first one," coach Paul Giesselmann said. "Now we’ve got to have a couple of days of great practice before we head up to Jamestown to play one of the best teams in the country.”

Midland jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the opening set with a run featured kills from five individual Warriors. The Warriors continued to extend the lead after several CSM errors gave Midland a 16-7 edge. Lauren Samuelson found her groove as a kill, followed by a block that brought the score to 18-7.

CSM put together a run at the end of the set, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Warriors ran away with the 25-16 win.