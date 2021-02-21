Lady Warriors fall in regular season finale, named six seed in GPAC tournament

The Midland women's basketball wrapped up the regular season portion of their season with an 81-56 loss to Hastings Saturday.

The first quarter consisted of trading baskets as both teams were trying to get into a groove offensively. After the game was tied at 12 apiece, Midland took the lead and ended the quarter with a two-point advantage, 16-14. Makenna Sullivan scored 10 out of the Warriors 16 points in the quarter.

Midland’s offense went frigid in the second quarter as Hastings went on a 24-0 scoring splurge. It wasn’t until 1:17 left in the period before Erin Prusa was able to score to stop the run.

The Broncos held a comfortable lead at halftime, 40-21.

The Warriors’ offense found a little spark in the third quarter from Lexis Haase. She knocked down three three-pointers in a row to trim the Broncos lead down to 15.

Emma Shepard hit a three-pointer to add to the quick run but Hastings found their offensive groove once more, growing their lead to 36 to close out the quarter.

The Broncos’ led allowed them to coast to the victory in the fourth despite Midland having their highest-scoring quarter of the game with a total of 17 points. Hastings had just six.