Lady Warriors fall to Northwestern

Another late third-quarter push by Midland University's women's basketball team was not enough as (RV) Northwestern College was able to pull out the 70-56 win on Saturday afternoon.

Midland started out in the first quarter shooting cold, 3-for-17, and the Raiders took advantage. They built a lead as high as 14 in the quarter and held a 24-11 advantage at the break.

In the second quarter, the teams traded steals and turnovers, combining for 11 turnovers in the period. Even when they weren’t turning the ball over, it was a struggle to get anything offensively going. Every time that Midland tried to cut into the Raiders’ lead, Northwestern had a response. The Warriors would outscore the Raiders 15-12 in the second, cutting the lead to 36-26 heading into halftime.

With Northwestern leading by a dozen points, 45-33, with five minutes left in the third quarter, Peyton Wingert led the Warriors on a 13-3 run to cut it down to two points. Wingert had 8 of the 13 points in the stretch with Makenna Sullivan providing a layup and Lexis Haase hitting a three-pointer to make it a two-point game with 35 seconds left in the period. Before the end of the period, the Raiders would hit a three-pointer of their own to close out the quarter with a 51-46 lead.