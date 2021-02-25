Lady Warriors final in GPAC tournament opener

“Obviously the first quarter was a struggle for both teams offensively, but I really liked our effort on the glass and the level we defended the entire first half,” said Midland head coach Shawn Gilbert. “We just struggled to consistently make shots the entire game. In the second half, we didn’t rebound as well and turned the ball over which led to transition points for them. Northwestern had an answer every time we made a run.”

The second quarter was following a similar trend as the score crept up to 11-9 in favor of Northwestern with seven minutes remaining in the half. Then, seemingly at the flip of a light switch, the shots began to fall for both teams.

Lexis Haase faked out her defender with a quick step to drain a three, bringing things to 16-14 with five minutes to go. Kraft mimicked her counterpart with a three of her own to give the Warriors a narrow 17-16 advantage. The Raiders capitalized on an offensive rebound to go up 23-20 before a jumper from Wingert brought Midland within one with 1:46 remaining. Haase came up clutch at the buzzer, draining her second three of the night to leave things at 27-25 heading into the break.

After the trips to their respective locker rooms, Northwestern came out on an 11-3 run to start the third quarter.