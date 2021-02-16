Lady Warriors flag football begins inaugural season

Midland traveled to Florida this past weekend for the first-ever women’s flag football games in NAIA history. The Warriors took on Webber International University in the first collegiate game ever, falling 52-0. They then faced Warner University in a second game on the day, falling 42-8 to the Royals.

“With only having three weeks with the girls to get ready we kept a very basic scheme just to see how they would do,” said head coach Jaison Jones. “Webber and Warner were good and they took advantage of our mistakes.”

Webber International 52, Midland 0After a nearly scoreless first period, Webber scored the first touchdown to go up 7-0. They would add 13 points before halftime, taking a 20-0 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, the WIU Warriors continued their dominance, scoring 12 more points before a pop up rain shower came through the field.

The rain was short-lived, as sunshine returned to the field in the fourth. However, the light continued to shine only on the home team as they scored 20 points in the fourth and kept Midland off the scoreboard.

