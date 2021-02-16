Lady Warriors flag football begins inaugural season

Midland traveled to Florida this past weekend for the first-ever women’s flag football games in NAIA history. The Warriors took on Webber International University in the first collegiate game ever, falling 52-0. They then faced Warner University in a second game on the day, falling 42-8 to the Royals.
“With only having three weeks with the girls to get ready we kept a very basic scheme just to see how they would do,” said head coach Jaison Jones. “Webber and Warner were good and they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Webber International 52, Midland 0After a nearly scoreless first period, Webber scored the first touchdown to go up 7-0. They would add 13 points before halftime, taking a 20-0 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, the WIU Warriors continued their dominance, scoring 12 more points before a pop up rain shower came through the field.
The rain was short-lived, as sunshine returned to the field in the fourth. However, the light continued to shine only on the home team as they scored 20 points in the fourth and kept Midland off the scoreboard.
Midland used three different quarterbacks in the game with Spencer Mauk getting the bulk of the workload. She was 14-of-22 for 120 yards with an interception. Casey Thompson was on the receiving end of five of those passes, converting them for 50 yards.
On the ground, Ta’Zhay Wyche gained 28 yards on 7 carries. E’leseana Patterson was second on the team with 14 yards on 3 carries.
Warner 42, Midland 8In their second game of the day, Midland fell behind 7-0 to the Royals in the first quarter but go a pair of points via a JaNasia Spand interception return in the second. They would trail 14-2 at the break.
After halftime, the first-ever Warriors’ touchdown was scored as E’leseana Patterson found Wyche for a passing score. That would be it scoring-wise for the Warriors though as Warner put up 14 in the third and 14 in the 4th to make the final score 42-8.
Once again it was Mauk handling the bulk of the snaps in the backfield. She was 19-of-30 passing with 154 yards. Patterson was 5-of-9 for 60 yards and the lone touchdown.
Allison Maulfair led the team in receiving with 8 receptions for 41 yards. Wyche hauled in 7 catches for a team-high 57 yards and a touchdown. She also led the team on the ground with 11 yards on 5 carries.
Midland (0-2) will look to regroup over the next few weeks as they prepare for another long road trip. They’ll travel to New Orleans, Louisiana for three games on March 6. They’ll face Xavier University of Louisiana, University of St. Mary, and Milligan University. Game times and locations have not been released yet.