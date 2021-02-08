Lady Warriors hockey drops pair against Minot

Facing a 2-0 deficit, Mylie Ketterson split the Beaver lead in half at the 11:16 mark of the period with an unassisted goal. Then two minutes later, Ally Rakowski fired a puck past the goalie on a power-play. Kenzie Bertolas and Ketterson assisted on the goal set up after a checking minor by Minot State.

Tension built minute by minute in the third period as the two teams traded shots back and forth. Each team had a power-play opportunity in the period, only to see their opponent successfully kill the man advantage.

Then with just under two minutes left, the Warriors were whistled for a tripping minor, giving the Beavers a power-play to finish the period. It didn’t take much more than a minute before they slid the puck past the Warriors’ defense for the game-winning goal.

Stone suffered the loss once again, going the complete game. She had 32 saves on the evening in 59:15 in net.

Midland (6-4-2-0) will look to rebound on the road as they travel to St. Louis, Missouri after a week of rest. The Warriors will play four games in the area with games against Liberty University and McKendree University in the McKendree Showcase on February 18-19 followed by a two-game series at Lindenwood University on February 20-21.

