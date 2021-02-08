Lady Warriors hockey drops pair against Minot

No. 5-ranked Midland University completed a four-weekend homestand with a pair of games against No. 2-ranked Minot State University on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors dropped the opener 4-1 on Friday and then lost a tough one, 3-2, on Saturday.
Minot State 4, Midland 1
The Warriors and Beavers played a quick, clean game on Friday night with only three combined penalties in a nearly two-hour game. The limited number of whistles led to fewer power-play opportunities for both sides though too. Minot State went 0-for-2 while Midland was 1-of-1.
Midland’s lone goal came in the third period following an interference call against Minot State. Ally Conybear whipped a shot past the goalie at the 2:12 mark off an assist from Maggie Marcotte. That goal pulled the Warriors within a goal, 2-1, before a pair of ensuing goals by the Beavers to clinch the game.
Hannah Stone went the distance in net for Midland. She had 23 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Minot State 3, Midland 2
After a complete period with no whistles for goals or penalties, the two teams lit the lamp and frequented the penalty boxes in the second. Midland scored both of their goals in the period, one even strength and one on the power-play, while Minot State put two goals on the board as well in the period.
Facing a 2-0 deficit, Mylie Ketterson split the Beaver lead in half at the 11:16 mark of the period with an unassisted goal. Then two minutes later, Ally Rakowski fired a puck past the goalie on a power-play. Kenzie Bertolas and Ketterson assisted on the goal set up after a checking minor by Minot State.
Tension built minute by minute in the third period as the two teams traded shots back and forth. Each team had a power-play opportunity in the period, only to see their opponent successfully kill the man advantage.
Then with just under two minutes left, the Warriors were whistled for a tripping minor, giving the Beavers a power-play to finish the period. It didn’t take much more than a minute before they slid the puck past the Warriors’ defense for the game-winning goal.
Stone suffered the loss once again, going the complete game. She had 32 saves on the evening in 59:15 in net.
Midland (6-4-2-0) will look to rebound on the road as they travel to St. Louis, Missouri after a week of rest. The Warriors will play four games in the area with games against Liberty University and McKendree University in the McKendree Showcase on February 18-19 followed by a two-game series at Lindenwood University on February 20-21.