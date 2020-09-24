Lady Warriors hockey opens season Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland women’s hockey team hits the ice for the 2020-21 season this weekend with a pair of games against North Dakota State University.

The Warriors welcome the Bison to Sidner Ice Arena for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday and a noon Sunday matchup.

Midland is coming off a 17-15-1 season a year ago which earned the team a No. 10 ranking in the final ACHA Women’s Division 1 Poll. The Warriors played one of the toughest schedules in the ACHA last season, which included a stretch of 16-straight games against top 10-ranked teams.

As a team, the Warriors averaged 3.88 goals per game which ranked 8th in the ACHA. The team allowed only 24.91 shots per game compared to the league average of 32.02.

The Warriors boast a core group of returners that will look to make an immediate impact on the ice.

Junior Ally Conybear was named to the 2019-20 ACHA All-America First Team and the All-WMCH First Team after leading the team with 38 points (13g, 25a). Additional offensive threats returning for Midland are juniors Mylie Ketterson (11g, 14a) and Kamryn Hayhurst (13g, 12a) who notched 25 points last season. Senior Savannah Wright and sophomore Maggie Marcotte round out an established group of scorers after each contributing 22 points a season ago.