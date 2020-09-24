Lady Warriors hockey opens season Saturday

The Midland women’s hockey team hits the ice for the 2020-21 season this weekend with a pair of games against North Dakota State University.
The Warriors welcome the Bison to Sidner Ice Arena for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday and a noon Sunday matchup.
Midland is coming off a 17-15-1 season a year ago which earned the team a No. 10 ranking in the final ACHA Women’s Division 1 Poll. The Warriors played one of the toughest schedules in the ACHA last season, which included a stretch of 16-straight games against top 10-ranked teams.
As a team, the Warriors averaged 3.88 goals per game which ranked 8th in the ACHA. The team allowed only 24.91 shots per game compared to the league average of 32.02.
The Warriors boast a core group of returners that will look to make an immediate impact on the ice.
Junior Ally Conybear was named to the 2019-20 ACHA All-America First Team and the All-WMCH First Team after leading the team with 38 points (13g, 25a). Additional offensive threats returning for Midland are juniors Mylie Ketterson (11g, 14a) and Kamryn Hayhurst (13g, 12a) who notched 25 points last season. Senior Savannah Wright and sophomore Maggie Marcotte round out an established group of scorers after each contributing 22 points a season ago.
A pair of experienced goalkeepers return for the Warriors in McKenna Gehner and Andrea Schreiber. Gehner played in 1071:00 minutes last season and collected eight shutouts in 19 complete games with a 2.69 goals against average. Schreiber totaled 854:58 minutes with a 7-5 record between the pipes last season.
In addition to the wealth of returners, the Warriors welcome three transfer athletes from Lindenwood University-Bellville in Alicia Williams, Hannah Stone, and Katie Stelling.
Williams has amassed 59 goals and 51 assists in 117 games in the ACHA. Last year she ranked in the top-10 in scoring with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists). In Stone’s two seasons playing for the Lynx she recorded 20 shutouts and a .943 save percentage.
Stone was 20-5 last season with a .92 goals against average.
Stelling has played in 110 games and has accumulated 72 points from her defensive position. She has 32 career goals along with 40 assists. In 2019 the trio was selected to play for and represent the USA at the World University Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Completing the roster for Midland are six freshmen in Allison Rakowski, Paige Henderson, Jocelyn Hareland, Maxine Mass, Kayla Flanigan, and Grace Halvorson. The class consists of four forwards and a pair of defenders.
Due to limited seating, attendance for games this season will be limited strictly to family members only.
