Lady Warriors hold off surging Jimmies

Jamestown cut down the Warriors' lead to 22 during the first part of the third quarter. Midland had a response, going on a 6-0 run, all coming from the foul line by Sullivan, Katy Gathje, and Shepard. The Warriors built their largest lead, 29 points. The Jimmies did close out the quarter with a 10-0 run to make it 63-44, after three quarters of play.

In the fourth, the Jimmies came out firing. They went on a 13-0 run to cut Midland's lead to single digits, 68-59. Darner would hit a three-pointer to grow the lead back to 12 but Jamestown found an answer, pulling as close as four points twice in the quarter.

In the final minute of the game, Midland converted on four free throws, two from Kraft with nine seconds left, to secure the win.

Midland finished the day shooting 22-of-51 (43.1 percent) from the floor, 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from behind the arc, and 25-of-36 (69.4 percent) from the charity stripe. The Warriors won the rebound battle, 41-38.

Sullivan collected her sixth double-double on the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Shepard finished with 12 points and Lexis Haase added 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Warriors.