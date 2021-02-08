Lady Warriors hold off surging Jimmies

Second-quarter dominance helped Midland University's women's basketball team cruise past the University of Jamestown 80-74 on Saturday afternoon.
“We played about as well as we have played for three and a half quarters today,” said coach Shawn Gilbert. “We defended and rebounded at a high level and made shots as well. Jamestown made a run at us in the fourth, as we lost our focus and didn’t compete very well. Overall, I thought we did a nice job of keeping our composure and finishing the final two to three minutes."
The Warriors started the first quarter strong by knocking down their first three shots, all three-pointers.
Jamestown responded on their home court to retake the lead before Makenna Sullivan scored the final five points of the quarter. The spurt gave Midland the lead by four, 21-17, headed into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Midland put together a 24-4 run to give themselves a 24-point cushion.
The run came from a balance of scorers with Emma Shepard, Kennedy Darner, Lexi Kraft, Erin Prusa, and Sullivan each having a hand in the explosion. The Warriors shot 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from the floor, 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from behind the arch, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
They also outrebounded the Jimmies 15-4 in the quarter.
Jamestown cut down the Warriors' lead to 22 during the first part of the third quarter. Midland had a response, going on a 6-0 run, all coming from the foul line by Sullivan, Katy Gathje, and Shepard. The Warriors built their largest lead, 29 points. The Jimmies did close out the quarter with a 10-0 run to make it 63-44, after three quarters of play.
In the fourth, the Jimmies came out firing. They went on a 13-0 run to cut Midland's lead to single digits, 68-59. Darner would hit a three-pointer to grow the lead back to 12 but Jamestown found an answer, pulling as close as four points twice in the quarter.
In the final minute of the game, Midland converted on four free throws, two from Kraft with nine seconds left, to secure the win.
Midland finished the day shooting 22-of-51 (43.1 percent) from the floor, 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from behind the arc, and 25-of-36 (69.4 percent) from the charity stripe. The Warriors won the rebound battle, 41-38.
Sullivan collected her sixth double-double on the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Shepard finished with 12 points and Lexis Haase added 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Warriors.
Midland (14-9, 11-9 GPAC) will have a quick turnaround as they host Doane (5-18, 3-17 GPAC) in their final home game of the regular season next Wednesday. The Warriors and Tigers are scheduled for a 6 p.m. game inside Wikert Event Center on Feb. 10.