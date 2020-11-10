Lady Warriors knock off No. 11 Concordia

The Midland Lady Warriors upset No. 11 Concordia 91-79 Tuesday night in Seward.
Midland junior Lexis Haase started the game with a made 3-pointer and never stopped, pouring in a game-high 24 points on six of nine shooting from behind the arc and 7 of 15 from the field overall.
Haase’s opening trey gave the Lady Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.
A 7-0 run, capped off a 3-pointer from freshman Kennedy Darner, broke open a back-and-forth opening frame and allowed Midland to double up Concordia 16-8.
Darner finished with a career-high 18 points, making six of her 11 three-point attempts for the game.
Midland maintained it’s cushion through the end of the first quarter, leading 22-16.
The Lady Warriors started the second quarter with a 9-0 run, started once again by a Haase deep ball, to pull ahead 31-18. Midland shot 53.8% (14 of 26) from behind the arc in the win.
Senior Makenna Sullivan ended the first half by scoring six of Midland’s final eight points—finishing with 17 and 11 rebounds—to send the Lady Warriors into the locker room up 53-32.
Concordia worked its deficit down to 13 over the course of the third quarter, but sophomore Lexi Kraft cashed in a three-pointer with 44 seconds remaining in the frame to give Midland a 76-57 lead going into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs got as close as 11 with 1:20 left to play, but Kraft sank four-straight free throws to keep Concordia at Bay.
Kraft finished the night as one of five Lady Warriors in double figures with 14 points.
Haase led Midland with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. Katy Gathje also broke the double-digit barrier with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Midland was an efficient 32 of 66 from the field as a team (48.5%) while Concordia was just 31 of 85 (36.4%).
The Lady Warriors have knack for kenneling the Bulldogs, springing an upset in 2017 over a No. 1 Concordia squad in Fremont.
Midland is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016 and is 1-0 to begin GPAC play for the first time since 2015.
Midland will face its second ranked opponent in as many games, hosting No. 8 Dordt at 2 p.m. Saturday.
