Lady Warriors knock off No. 11 Concordia

The Midland Lady Warriors upset No. 11 Concordia 91-79 Tuesday night in Seward.

Midland junior Lexis Haase started the game with a made 3-pointer and never stopped, pouring in a game-high 24 points on six of nine shooting from behind the arc and 7 of 15 from the field overall.

Haase’s opening trey gave the Lady Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.

A 7-0 run, capped off a 3-pointer from freshman Kennedy Darner, broke open a back-and-forth opening frame and allowed Midland to double up Concordia 16-8.

Darner finished with a career-high 18 points, making six of her 11 three-point attempts for the game.

Midland maintained it’s cushion through the end of the first quarter, leading 22-16.

The Lady Warriors started the second quarter with a 9-0 run, started once again by a Haase deep ball, to pull ahead 31-18. Midland shot 53.8% (14 of 26) from behind the arc in the win.

Senior Makenna Sullivan ended the first half by scoring six of Midland’s final eight points—finishing with 17 and 11 rebounds—to send the Lady Warriors into the locker room up 53-32.