Lady Warriors lax falls at home

The Midland women's lacrosse lost in a one-sided game against Ottawa University, 21-0, Wednesday afternoon.

“Games like this are mentally challenging, but I know our girls will use this loss as an opportunity to learn and grow in character and completion,” said head coach Malia Shimabukuro.

The Warriors fall to 2-2 with the setback while the Braves improve to 4-0.

The first goal was scored by the Braves at 22:50.

Ottawa would never look back from the first goal as they would go on to score nine more goals in the opening half.

Midland had some offensive opportunities, putting up five shots on goal but was unable to get one to fall.

Ottawa continued their hot offensive streak in the second half by scoring 11 more goals over the final 30 minutes of action.

With the continuous clock, the Warriors mustered just three shots off in the half.

Four of the 21 goals of the Braves goals would come off power-play opportunities.

Kayla Colacion played the full 60 minutes in goal and had seven saves.