Lady Warriors pick up second GPAC win

Midland survived a second half surge by Hastings to pick up its second GPAC win, beating the Broncos 82-78 Wednesday night.

The Lady Warriors broke open the opening frame with back-to-back 3-pointers by Lexi Kraft and Kennedy Darner and a three-point play the hard way to lead 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Midland finished the game 8 of 25 (32%) from behind the arc. The Lady Warriors are shooting 33.3% from three this season, a four point improvement over last season’s clip of 29.5%.

“We feel like we can get some threes in transition and the good thing is we have kids that can make them,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “It is something that we try and take advantage of. ...We are going to continue to hoist it up there, that’s not going to change.”

Midland maintained its cushion through the second quarter, taking a 38-30 lead into the locker room.

“I thought we got a little sloppy in the second quarter and they turned those turnovers into points,” Gilbert said. “I felt like they had the momentum going into half.”

Hastings went on an 11-0 run to start the second half, erasing all of the Lady Warriors lead built up over the first 20 minutes.