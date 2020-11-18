Lady Warriors pick up second GPAC win

Midland survived a second half surge by Hastings to pick up its second GPAC win, beating the Broncos 82-78 Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors broke open the opening frame with back-to-back 3-pointers by Lexi Kraft and Kennedy Darner and a three-point play the hard way to lead 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Midland finished the game 8 of 25 (32%) from behind the arc. The Lady Warriors are shooting 33.3% from three this season, a four point improvement over last season’s clip of 29.5%.
“We feel like we can get some threes in transition and the good thing is we have kids that can make them,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “It is something that we try and take advantage of. ...We are going to continue to hoist it up there, that’s not going to change.”
Midland maintained its cushion through the second quarter, taking a 38-30 lead into the locker room.
“I thought we got a little sloppy in the second quarter and they turned those turnovers into points,” Gilbert said. “I felt like they had the momentum going into half.”
Hastings went on an 11-0 run to start the second half, erasing all of the Lady Warriors lead built up over the first 20 minutes.
Peyton Wingert stopped the bleeding with a side pocket three pointer, part of her 23-points on the night.
Wingert finished the night with 23 points, a season-high for the junior.
“Peyton always does the ‘dirty work’, she is a good rebounder, a solid defender, she understands what we are trying to do, but offensive she just hasn’t produced to the point that we feel she is capable,” Gilbert said. “I thought she did today and that was really a big plus.”
The Broncos outscored Midland 26-14 in the third quarter to lead 56-52.
The Lady Warriors clawed their way back to a 68-67 lead with 3:23 left.
A 5-0 run, capped off by a step-back 3-pointer from Haase—her third of the night, cemented Midland in front for the rest of the night at 73-67.
Hastings made things interesting down the stretch, getting within two at 78-76 with less than 15 seconds to play on a drive to the basket. The Broncos missed the following free throw, allowing the Lady Warriors to ice the game away at the free throw line, where Midland went 18 of 25.
The two teams combined for 48 trips to the free throw line as 34 fouls were passed out.
Midland had five players reach double-figures with Wingert and Haase both going for 23. Haase finished the evening with a double-double, hauling in 12 rebounds, all on the defensive end.
Makenna Sullivan added 11. Katy Gahje and Kraft both chipped in 10.
Midland moves to 2-1 in GPAC play and 5-1 overal with the win.
The Lady Warriors hit the road for their next conference action, traviling to Northwestern at 2 p.m. Saturday.
