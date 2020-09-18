Lady Warriors pick up short-handed win over Presentation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Playing for the second time in as many days, Midland University’s women’s soccer team capped off their first GPAC road trip of the season with a 1-0 win over Presentation College on Friday afternoon.

The Warriors improve to 1-1 on the year with an identical record in GPAC competition while the Saints drop to 0-3-1, 0-2 GPAC.

The teams were aggressive in the early-goings of the first half as fouls plagued either side. Midland was issued a red card during the first 10 minutes and had to play with 10 players the rest of the way.

“The girls found a way to overcome playing a man down for 80 minutes to come away with three points,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “That is an important thing for a young team to learn. We will take the next 11 days to get some players back and get better before a big conference game.”

Midland picked up the go-ahead goal, and eventual game-winner, in the 24th minute of the contest as junior Brittany Llanes worked around a pair of defenders to bury her first goal of the season. Midland outshot Presentation 8-2 in the first half and carried the lead into intermission.