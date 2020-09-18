Lady Warriors pick up short-handed win over Presentation

Playing for the second time in as many days, Midland University’s women’s soccer team capped off their first GPAC road trip of the season with a 1-0 win over Presentation College on Friday afternoon.
The Warriors improve to 1-1 on the year with an identical record in GPAC competition while the Saints drop to 0-3-1, 0-2 GPAC.
The teams were aggressive in the early-goings of the first half as fouls plagued either side. Midland was issued a red card during the first 10 minutes and had to play with 10 players the rest of the way.
“The girls found a way to overcome playing a man down for 80 minutes to come away with three points,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “That is an important thing for a young team to learn. We will take the next 11 days to get some players back and get better before a big conference game.”
Midland picked up the go-ahead goal, and eventual game-winner, in the 24th minute of the contest as junior Brittany Llanes worked around a pair of defenders to bury her first goal of the season. Midland outshot Presentation 8-2 in the first half and carried the lead into intermission.
Midland’s defense proved to be too much for Presentation as the opposition was unable to register a shot in the second half, and Midland ran away with the road win. Midland held an 11-2 advantage in shots which included a 7-2 edge in shots on goal. Llanes paced the team with five shots (three SOG). Five additional Warriors collected a shot. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen picked up the win after turning away a pair of shots. The shutout is the 39th of Thigpen’s career as a Warrior.
Midland (1-1, 1-1 GPAC) will be back in action for their first home game of the year as they take on Concordia University (0-1, 0-0 GPAC) on September 30. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. at Heedum Field.
