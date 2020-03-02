Lady Warriors qualify for NAIA Championships

HASTINGS – Midland University’s bowling teams faired well over the weekend in the NAIA Unaffiliated Regional Conference Tournament.
The Warrior women placed first of five teams in the tournament despite a poor first day of qualifying while then men placed second after a good battle in the championship round with Ottawa. Midland’s win on the women’s side earns the Warriors an automatic berth into the NAIA Championship meet on March 28-29 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
The Midland women got off to their slowest start of the year on Saturday and were last after the first three team games of qualifying. After a brief regrouping, they were able to get back on track and begin their climb back up as the finished day one of qualifying in third place.
They continued to gain ground as they bowled well in their 12 Baker games on Sunday, finishing 156 ahead of the next best team. That performance landed the Warriors in second place after qualifying, earning them a first-round bye in bracket play.
Despite dropping their first game to Hastings, the Warriors won the next two over the Broncos (224-191, 234-187) to advance to play Ottawa in the championship round.
Midland fell behind early in game one after three splits in six frames. However, the Warriors would not be denied after senior Whitney Laritson struck in the eighth frame and junior Brittney Schnicke struck in the ninth frame to set up senior Candice Goldfinch, who punched out in the 10th frame to give the Warriors the win in game one. The dramatic win propelled the Warriors to wins in each of the next two games to win the championship and earn the automatic berth to the national tournament.
On the men’s side, Midland men bowled well all throughout qualifying and finished qualifying in the top spot by 283 pins over host Hastings. After a bye, the Warriors faced Morningside and dropped game one before responding with wins in games two (203-176) and three (199-158) to advance to play Ottawa in the championship.
Midland again dropped game one but claimed game two 247-225 to even the match. However, the Warriors fell in each of the next two games to settle for a runner-up finish.
Sophomore’s Tyler Hunter and Blake Massey were each named to the all-tournament team. Hunter finished fourth in individual play while Massey was the individual winner with an average of 221.6 over his five games.
Next up for the Warriors is the USBC ITC Sectionals in Dallas, Texas on March 13-15. A top-four finish for either team will get them a spot in the field of 16 to compete in the USBC ITC Nationals in Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 15-18.