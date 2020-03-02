Lady Warriors qualify for NAIA Championships

HASTINGS – Midland University’s bowling teams faired well over the weekend in the NAIA Unaffiliated Regional Conference Tournament.

The Warrior women placed first of five teams in the tournament despite a poor first day of qualifying while then men placed second after a good battle in the championship round with Ottawa. Midland’s win on the women’s side earns the Warriors an automatic berth into the NAIA Championship meet on March 28-29 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The Midland women got off to their slowest start of the year on Saturday and were last after the first three team games of qualifying. After a brief regrouping, they were able to get back on track and begin their climb back up as the finished day one of qualifying in third place.

They continued to gain ground as they bowled well in their 12 Baker games on Sunday, finishing 156 ahead of the next best team. That performance landed the Warriors in second place after qualifying, earning them a first-round bye in bracket play.

Despite dropping their first game to Hastings, the Warriors won the next two over the Broncos (224-191, 234-187) to advance to play Ottawa in the championship round.