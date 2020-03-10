Lady Warriors Season Comes to an End at WMCHL Tourney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Midland University’s women’s hockey season came to a close over the weekend at the Women’s Midwest Collegiate Hockey (WMCH) League Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri. The No. 9-ranked Warriors were the sixth-seed in the tournament that featured six nationally ranked teams in the ACHA Women’s Division 1 poll.

In their first game of the tournament they were pitted against No. 3-ranked and third-seeded Lindenwood University-Belleville, who had won four of the five regular season contests between the two programs. The Warriors won the last meeting in overtime prior to the postseason on the Lynx’s home ice.

After a period of scoreless hockey, Lindenwood-Belleville was able to control the puck in their attacking zone nearly the entire second period. That led to a large number of scoring chances, which they were successful on five occasions, once via the power play.

Trailing 5-0 after 40 minutes, the Warriors were able to solidify their defense in the second intermission but couldn’t muster anything in their attacking zone. The Lynx would score one more goal in period to cap off a 6-0 win.

On Saturday the Warriors were back on the ice once more. This time competing against Minnesota in the fifth-place game of the WMCH tourney.