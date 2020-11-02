Lady Warriors secure two wins at Bellevue Classic

The Lady Warriors basketball team picked up a pair of wins at the Bellevue Classic this past weekend improving to 3-0 on the season with wins over Presentation College and Bellevue University.

In Friday's game, the Warriors easily handled the Saints, opening up a 47-17 lead in the opening half.

Midland connected on 10-17 (58.8 percent) shots from the floor and 4-10 (40 percent) behind the arch.

Makenna Sullivan led the team with seven points in eight minutes in the first half.

Every member available player saw the court as Midland ran away with an 82-57 win.

Lexis Haase lead the team in scoring with 10 points.

In Saturday's game against Bellevue, the Bruins came out very aggressively in the first half dominating Midland on the glass and scoring.

A 6-0 run by Midland allowed the Lady Warriors to pull in front 26-25.

Bellevue answered with an 18-5 run to close out the first half for a 45-34 lead at the intermission.

Midland used another 6-0 run followed by a 9-2 run to trim the deficit down to three points going into the final frame, 51-48.