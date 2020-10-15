Lady Warriors shutout in home opener

After a 25-day hiatus, the Midland women’s soccer team hit the pitch for their home-opener of the 2020 season, losing 1-0 to Dordt Wednesday night at Heedum Field.

Midland drops to 1-2 overall with an identical record in GPAC play while Dordt improves to 5-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the GPAC.

Midland outshot Dordt 15-11 while the Defenders edged out the Warriors in shots on goal by a 7-5 margin.

Kisa Omerovic led the team with two shots on goal while Brittany Llanes fired four shots with one on target. Rachel Thigpen collected six saves in 90 minutes of work.

The teams set the pace early as both goalies earned saves in the opening 10 minutes of work.

Aggressive play by the Warriors set up favorable field position for the Defenders midway through the half.

Dordt would take advantage as they sent an attacker forward to battle a trio of Warrior defenders.

Dordt’s Alaina VanZalen would show impressive poise under pressure from the defense as her shot in the 23rd minute found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Dordt continued to control the ball through the remainder of the opening frame as the lead stood at 1-0 going into the break. The goal was VanZalen’s sixth of the year.