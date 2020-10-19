Lady Warriors shutout Morningside

Freshman Dana Gomez registered the first goal of her career to lift the Midland women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Morningside GPAC action on Saturday afternoon.

Midland improves to 2-2 on the year while Morningside drops to 2-1-1 overall.

The Warriors outshot the Mustangs 11-7 while both teams sent two shots on goal. Brittany Llanes and Gomez were aggressive up from as they combined for seven of the team’s shots. Llanes registered the assist on Gomez’s golden goal. Rachel Thigpen turned away both shots she faced to pick up the shutout.

The game was aggressive from the start as Morningside racked up four fouls in the opening 15 minutes of play. The Warriors looked to find the go-ahead goal off the foot of Llanes in the 16th minutes, but luck was on the side of the Mustangs as the shot rang off the post. Midland would have their hopes dashed again as a goal was called back by the officials. The teams would battle down the stretch and hold at a 0-0 tie heading into intermission.