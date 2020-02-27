Lady Warriors suffer loss in GPAC tournament opener

SEWARD--The Midland University women's basketball team fell behind early and couldn't regroup and fell to No. 2-ranked Concordia University 95-46 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The tournament's top-seeded Bulldogs came into the game with a 28-2 record and were perfect at home through the regular-season. Midland was meeting Concordia for the second Wednesday in a row after narrowly falling by a score of 75-68 at home on February 19.
In the postseason matchup, the Warriors were held to shooting just 24.5 percent (13-of-53) from the field compared to a blistering 52.9 percent (36-of-68) for the Bulldogs. Midland outrebounded Concordia at a 39-38 clip including a 12-7 edge in offensive boards but struggled with turnovers as the team committed 34 on the night with Concordia converting for 46 points.
Seniors Amanda Hansen and Jada Simpson paced the team with 10 points apiece while senior Maddie Meadows followed with eight points. Junior Makenna Sullivan came away with a team-best seven rebounds and senior Shelby Bretschneider recorded six in just seven minutes of action.
Midland kept things close in the opening frame after a pair of free throws from junior Katy Gathje saw the Warriors down 6-5 with 7:26 to go. Concordia was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc over a one-minute stretch to extend the lead before a three from Hansen slowed the momentum. The Bulldogs would drop in the final bucket of the quarter and led 22-11 going into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs enjoyed an 11-point run before a jumper from freshman Lexi Kraft had Midland behind 33-13 with six minutes on the clock. Sophomore Sam Shepard would find success from beyond the arc, but another run for Concordia brought the score to 44-17 with 3:05 to go. Concordia countered each Midland blow down the stretch and held a 54-27 lead heading into the break.
The struggles continued for the Warriors as turnovers resulted in a 12-point run to put Concordia up 66-27 with 5:51 to go in the quarter. Three free throws for freshman Emma Shepard had the Warriors down 71-33 with under two minutes to go, but Concordia would tack on four more points to take a 75-33 lead into the final ten minutes of play.
The Bulldogs (29-2, 21-1 GPAC) saw their largest lead of the evening before a jumper from Simpson brought the score to 86-36. Midland's seniors continued to contribute offensively as Hansen and Simpson combined for five points to see Midland pull within 89-41 with 2:50 remaining. It would be Simpson again as a 3 and a pair of free throws marked the end of the road for Midland.
It was the final game for the senior class of Meadows, Hansen, Simpson, Cheyenne Hanson, Bretschneider, and Laura Speer. The group made four GPAC Tournament appearances and competed in 19 games against teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Division II Top 25.
Returning next season for Midland (12-19, 8-14 GPAC) will be Gathje, Sullivan, Lexis Haase and Kraft.