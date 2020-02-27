Lady Warriors suffer loss in GPAC tournament opener

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 11-point run before a jumper from freshman Lexi Kraft had Midland behind 33-13 with six minutes on the clock. Sophomore Sam Shepard would find success from beyond the arc, but another run for Concordia brought the score to 44-17 with 3:05 to go. Concordia countered each Midland blow down the stretch and held a 54-27 lead heading into the break.

The struggles continued for the Warriors as turnovers resulted in a 12-point run to put Concordia up 66-27 with 5:51 to go in the quarter. Three free throws for freshman Emma Shepard had the Warriors down 71-33 with under two minutes to go, but Concordia would tack on four more points to take a 75-33 lead into the final ten minutes of play.

The Bulldogs (29-2, 21-1 GPAC) saw their largest lead of the evening before a jumper from Simpson brought the score to 86-36. Midland's seniors continued to contribute offensively as Hansen and Simpson combined for five points to see Midland pull within 89-41 with 2:50 remaining. It would be Simpson again as a 3 and a pair of free throws marked the end of the road for Midland.

It was the final game for the senior class of Meadows, Hansen, Simpson, Cheyenne Hanson, Bretschneider, and Laura Speer. The group made four GPAC Tournament appearances and competed in 19 games against teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Division II Top 25.

Returning next season for Midland (12-19, 8-14 GPAC) will be Gathje, Sullivan, Lexis Haase and Kraft.

