Lady Warriors sweep Briar Cliff

Midland volleyball made quick work of Briar Cliff University on Senior Night, hitting a staggering .368 as a team in a 3-0 sweep Saturday.
The Warriors took the match by scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-21 for their second-consecutive home sweep.
The win lifts Midland to 6-6 overall with a 5-5 record in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. Briar Cliff drops to 8-14 overall and 3-11 in the conference.
The .368 hitting percentage is the second-highest of the season. In addition to the impressive hitting percentage, the Midland defense held the opposition to a .235 hitting percentage.
Individually, the Warriors were paced by Brooke Fredrickson who put away 10 kills on 17 attempts (.529).
Maggie Hiatt followed with 10 kills on 21 errorless swings (.476).
Taliyah Flores was the team’s leader in total kills with 11 to go along with nine digs. Hope Leimbach dished out 41 assists.
Jaisa Russell held down the backcourt with 15 digs.
Kaitlynn Simon was effective on service with three aces and a handful of aggressive serves that resulted in overpass kills.
The first set was closely contested in the beginning as a Flores kill put the Warriors up 6-4. Simon went on a service run to stretch the lead to 15-7.
The Chargers battled back to narrow the lead at 19-16 before a crafty kill from Leimbach gave her team a 20-16 edge.
Briar Cliff had nothing left in the tank as a kill from Sydney Morehouse gave the Warriors a 25-18 opening set victory.
Everything looked to be clicking for Midland as a 10-4 lead in the second set forced a Briar Cliff timeout.
The Chargers came out of the timeout with a pair of kills and forced Midland errors to bring the score to 12-8.
Leimbach would head to the service line to orchestrate a five-point run that saw a pair of kills from both Fredrickson and Hiatt. The run would be the first of many as the Warriors took a 25-14 win to go up 2-0.
Midland had 18 kills in the second set while holding Briar Cliff to eight kills.
The third set featured back-and-forth play as the Chargers would not allow Midland to lead by more than two points.
A Midland serving error tied the score at 12-12, but the Chargers returned the favor to give Midland back the lead.
There were six more ties down the stretch, and Briar Cliff managed to take their first lead of the night at 21-20 after a kill.
The Warriors regrouped out of a timeout and rattled off five-straight to end the match with a 25-21 third set victory.
Midland is back home on Tuesday for a conference matchup against Mount Marty University (5-14, 0-9 GPAC). First serve is slated for 7:30 p.m.
