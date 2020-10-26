Lady Warriors sweep Briar Cliff

The Chargers battled back to narrow the lead at 19-16 before a crafty kill from Leimbach gave her team a 20-16 edge.

Briar Cliff had nothing left in the tank as a kill from Sydney Morehouse gave the Warriors a 25-18 opening set victory.

Everything looked to be clicking for Midland as a 10-4 lead in the second set forced a Briar Cliff timeout.

The Chargers came out of the timeout with a pair of kills and forced Midland errors to bring the score to 12-8.

Leimbach would head to the service line to orchestrate a five-point run that saw a pair of kills from both Fredrickson and Hiatt. The run would be the first of many as the Warriors took a 25-14 win to go up 2-0.

Midland had 18 kills in the second set while holding Briar Cliff to eight kills.

The third set featured back-and-forth play as the Chargers would not allow Midland to lead by more than two points.

A Midland serving error tied the score at 12-12, but the Chargers returned the favor to give Midland back the lead.

There were six more ties down the stretch, and Briar Cliff managed to take their first lead of the night at 21-20 after a kill.